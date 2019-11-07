FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Shares Up 0%

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14, 114 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FFD Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

About FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

