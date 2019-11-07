Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $14.18 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.85.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 3,169,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,727. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 406,214 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.