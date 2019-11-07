Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $162.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $130.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

