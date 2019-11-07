Financial Comparison: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 0.89% 1.19% 0.78% Dril-Quip -19.96% -0.58% -0.53%

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dril-Quip does not pay a dividend. Baker Hughes pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dril-Quip has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes and Dril-Quip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $22.88 billion 1.00 $195.00 million $0.66 33.26 Dril-Quip $384.63 million 4.19 -$95.69 million ($0.63) -70.75

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Dril-Quip. Dril-Quip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baker Hughes and Dril-Quip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dril-Quip 1 4 1 0 2.00

Baker Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.56%. Dril-Quip has a consensus price target of $43.96, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Baker Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Dril-Quip.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Dril-Quip on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The company's products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

