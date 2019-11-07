Financial Contrast: Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) & Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) and Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Propetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Propetro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Keane Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Propetro and Keane Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 5 9 0 2.64 Keane Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Propetro currently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 142.97%. Keane Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.67%. Given Keane Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keane Group is more favorable than Propetro.

Profitability

This table compares Propetro and Keane Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 10.54% 26.19% 16.02% Keane Group 0.53% 7.21% 3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Propetro and Keane Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $1.70 billion 0.43 $173.86 million $2.00 3.68 Keane Group $2.14 billion 0.23 $59.33 million $0.92 5.08

Propetro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keane Group. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keane Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Propetro has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keane Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Propetro beats Keane Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. The Other Services include coiled tubing, cementing and ancillary services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

