Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,019. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

