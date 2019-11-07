Financial Review: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) vs. DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coeur Mining and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 4 2 0 2.33 DRDGOLD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.97, indicating a potential downside of 0.06%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 68.26%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Coeur Mining does not pay a dividend. DRDGOLD pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -17.81% -6.00% -2.95% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $625.90 million 2.12 -$48.40 million ($0.01) -597.00 DRDGOLD $194.84 million 1.02 $5.53 million $0.08 58.88

DRDGOLD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Coeur Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.