Financial Survey: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Franchise Group (NYSE:FRGA)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Franchise Group does not pay a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Service Co. International and Franchise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Co. International currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 12.98% 19.90% 2.60% Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and Franchise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.19 billion 2.52 $447.20 million $1.79 24.57 Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Franchise Group.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Franchise Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 1,481 funeral service locations; and 481 cemeteries, including 286 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

