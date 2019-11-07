Fintab Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Fintab has a market cap of $11,832.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fintab has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fintab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00221700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.01446953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00118139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab.

Fintab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

