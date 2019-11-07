FintruX Network Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $818,240.00 and $952.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00220700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01449853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00117165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

