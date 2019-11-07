FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,560 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 27,710 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after purchasing an additional 945,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,112,600 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,510,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 520,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,441 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 737,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $16.62 on Thursday. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

