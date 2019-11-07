First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $197,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 292,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,167. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

