First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.23.

NYSE:AG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,857,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,749. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The company had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

