First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,184 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 272,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $195.28. 379,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.82, for a total value of $2,553,432.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock worth $9,054,297 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

