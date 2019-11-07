First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.35. 7,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,792. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. FBN Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,210.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

