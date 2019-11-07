First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 936,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. 99,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.