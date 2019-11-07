First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,501 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,589,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric by 53.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 940,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 326,851 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,637,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,197,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 252,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

