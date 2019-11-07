First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,412 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 484,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,355,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,626,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,849,000 after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.82. 6,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

