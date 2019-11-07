First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,394 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after buying an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,900,000 after buying an additional 366,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after buying an additional 1,080,882 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,080,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KBR by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,480,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after buying an additional 231,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 129,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,417 shares of company stock valued at $188,320 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

