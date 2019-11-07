First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $6,659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $181,856.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,416 shares of company stock valued at $49,960,950. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.58.

OKTA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.33. 14,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.10 and a beta of 1.01. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. Okta’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

