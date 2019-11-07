First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 387,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,896. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $112.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

