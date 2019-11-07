First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $82,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,677. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

