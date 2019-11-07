First National Bank of Omaha Sells 411 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

