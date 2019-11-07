First National Bank of Omaha Takes $10.76 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,866. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

