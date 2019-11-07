First National Trust Co Has $385,000 Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 95.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 73.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $14,487,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 120.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 374,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 1,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,701. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

