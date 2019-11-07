First National Trust Co Has $503,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,685,000 after buying an additional 1,129,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,303,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,758,000 after purchasing an additional 136,854 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,525,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,107 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after purchasing an additional 562,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $130,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,201 shares of company stock valued at $561,770. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. 79,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

