First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

