First National Trust Co Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 293.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 407.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 61.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,017. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

