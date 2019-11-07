First National Trust Co Sells 4,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. 704,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,743,492. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.