First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.12

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 494,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,293,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after purchasing an additional 469,403 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,428,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,235,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

