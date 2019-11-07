First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $47.63, approximately 9,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDM)

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

