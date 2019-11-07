First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 413,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Get First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $583,020,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 108.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 187.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 302.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 953,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,072,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,806,000 after acquiring an additional 173,037 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.