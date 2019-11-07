Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lowered by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 752,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,765. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

