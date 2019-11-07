Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.98-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Shares of FISV traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.65. 8,463,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

