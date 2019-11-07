Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $374,749.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,186,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

