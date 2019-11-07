Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

