Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 627,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,811,000 after buying an additional 532,497 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after buying an additional 398,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,515,000 after buying an additional 278,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 208.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 236,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $425,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,994 shares of company stock worth $12,913,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

