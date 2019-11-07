Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,871 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,374 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.