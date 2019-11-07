Fly Leasing (FLY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. Fly Leasing’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FLY opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.83. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $22.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

