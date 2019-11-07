FORCE (FOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.00

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, FORCE has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. FORCE has a total market cap of $51,867.00 and $47.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FORCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FORCE

FORCE (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FORCE’s official website is www.forcenetwork.io.

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

