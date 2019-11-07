Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives C$56.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

FTS traded down C$0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,251. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$43.49 and a 1-year high of C$56.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

