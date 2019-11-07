FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.94, approximately 9,056,842 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,335,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,569,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,985,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,662,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

