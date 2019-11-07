Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde’s (FRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.57 ($90.20).

FRA FRA traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €74.64 ($86.79). 214,859 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.85.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

