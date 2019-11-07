Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde’s (FRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.57 ($90.20).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA FRA traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €74.64 ($86.79). 214,859 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.85.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.