Frederic A. Escherich Sells 3,000 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 3,000 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at $130,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

PEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.