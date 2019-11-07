FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $3.50 target price on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FreightCar America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,147. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

