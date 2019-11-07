Freshii (TSE:FRII) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII)’s share price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.79, approximately 13,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 43,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRII shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Freshii from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.