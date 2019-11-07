Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.78. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 33,652 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $2.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($2.84). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 126.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

