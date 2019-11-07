Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 14.18 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,228.18 ($16.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The firm has a market cap of $476.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,055.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.33. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,194 ($15.60).

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48), for a total transaction of £309,600 ($404,547.24).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.