Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 84,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Frontline by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

