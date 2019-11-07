FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Receives $7.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 70,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,664. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.